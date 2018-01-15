Register
19:12 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Refugees at a special center for the relocation of migrants (Centres d'Accueil at d'Orientation) near a refugee camp in Calais, France.

    French President Wants to Revise Deal With UK on Undocumented Migrants – Reports

    © Sputnik/ Irina Kalashnikova
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – French President Emmanuel Macron wants to push for revising the joint UK-French Le Touquet agreement on undocumented migrants during his official visit to the country later this week, media reported on Monday.

    Signed in 2003, Le Touquet agreement allows UK border officials to carry out identification document checks at English Channel ports in France, while French officials perform similar checks in the United Kingdom. The deal means that any undocumented migrants found by UK officials in France are barred from entering the United Kingdom before they reach the country's border.

    READ MORE: French Police Attacked by Car With Migrants in Northern France — Reports

    Macron wants to raise the issue during Thursday’s bilateral summit in order "to obtain a certain number of improvements from the UK," the Financial Times media outlet reported, citing an Elysee official.

    French President Emmanuel Macron stands on the steps of the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Christian Hartmann/File Photo
    Macron's Right: Africans Really Are Enslaving Other Africans, But There's More to It
    The parties are reportedly going to discuss ways to amend the treaty or replace it with a new agreement.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson, in turn, said that Le Touquet agreement was profitable for both countries.

    The influx of migrants and refugees across the English Channel erupted after the emergence of the Calais camp in northern France in 2015, which hosted people who wanted to reach the United Kingdom. The camp was closed in 2016, but refugees have since started gathering there again.

    Related:

    Poland Ready to Accept Migrants From Europe, Not From Middle East
    Sink or Swim! Sweden Launches New Initiative to Prevent Migrants From Drowning
    About 30 Migrants Found in Refrigerator Truck in French City of Dunkirk – Report
    Knife-Wielding Migrant From Guinea Attacks Policeman at Milan Train Station
    Tags:
    law, migrants, undocumented immigrants, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok