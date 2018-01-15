Register
19:12 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Austrian police officer patrols with a dog at an refugee centre in Spielfeld at the Austrian-Slovenian border as Austria imposes a new daily migrant limit on February 19, 2016.

    Dozens Detained in Austria For Drug Dealing Involving Underage Migrants - Police

    © AFP 2018/ Rene Gomolj
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The 2015 migration crisis sparked an intense debate about the security situation in Austria, which is still acute in the country. Earlier in January, Austrian interior minister Herbert Kickl said that the government is going to tighten its asylum policy, citing the increased crime rate among asylum seekers last year as a reason for the decision.

    Austrian police reported that 45 people arrested on Monday for drug dealing involved minor asylum seekers who smuggled marijuana across the country to clients.

    The criminal group is suspected of selling about 50 kilos of marijuana in the Austrian region of Tyrol in the period from spring of 2017 till the present moment, according to the police.

    READ MORE: Sweden Defends Cops Babysitting Joggers, Denies Migrant Crime Connection

    Most suspects were Austrians and Afghans aged from 15 to 48, though some others came from Iran, Pakistan, Armenia, Syria, Turkey and Germany, the police statement reads.

    Migrants gesture after arriving at the Austrian-German border in Achleiten
    © REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    New Research Associates Increased Crime in Germany With Migrant Surge
    The starting point of more than eight months of investigation were reports of the locals who witnessed increased drugs trade in Innsbruck, Tyrol's capital city. In addition to the enhanced police presence in the city, investigations also began. Soon it became clear that three interconnected groups subdivided into several hierarchical levels were active.

    Police report that the marijuana is believed to have been bought in Vienna and was subsequently smuggled to Tyrol in most cases by underage asylum seekers or Austrian girls traveling by train.

    READ MORE: Mafia Migration: German Cops Launch Crackdown on Calabrian Crime Gangs

    In addition, in the course of the investigation, seven kilograms of marijuana with a street sale value of about 70,000 euros as well as prohibited weapons were seized.

    Tens of thousands migrants from the Middle East and Africa poured into Austria in 2015 fleeing from violence in their home countries. Last month, as a result of the general election, a right-wing coalition government of People's Party (OVP) and Freedom Party (FPO) came to power in Austria.

    Related:

    New Research Associates Increased Crime in Germany With Migrant Surge
    Most French Citizens Consider Migrants Main Factor in Increased Crime Rate
    Latest German Crime Figures Show Surge in Violent Crime by Migrants
    Number of Crimes Against Migrants Increases Fivefold in Germany
    Tags:
    drug dealing, crime rate, marijuana, migrants, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok