Register
17:27 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The new look tabloid Guardian is on show next to the old broadsheet version of the national newspaper on January 15, 2018

    'Bold, Striking' And Better-Off: UK's Guardian, Now Tabloid, Hits News Stands

    © REUTERS/ ADRIAN DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 04

    There is certainly more to The Guardian tabloid redesign than just a visual refresh.

    UK’s left-wing The Guardian has now taken on the shape of a tabloid with simple black lettering in its re-designed masthead – a move agreed on seven months ago as part of a drive to reduce operational costs, international media wrote.

    "Our move to tabloid format is a big step towards making The Guardian financially sustainable," the paper's editor-in-chief said in a piece to the first new issue.

    Katharine Viner, The Guardian’s Editor-in-Chief, said they adopted a new, uniquely Guardian font to make newspaper issues "bold, striking and beautiful":

    "Since we announced our plans to change format seven months ago, it’s been an exhilarating period of creativity, imagination and focus, and I’m thrilled with the result: a new paper that feels bold, striking and beautiful, and still unmistakably The Guardian."

     The aesthetic refresh is seen as a hallmark of Guardian journalism at large:

    "We have grounded our new editions in the qualities readers value most in Guardian journalism: clarity, in a world where facts should be sacred but are too often overlooked; imagination, in an age in which people yearn for new ideas and fresh alternatives to the way things are," Viner wrote.

    The newspaper previously had a blue and white masthead and in 2005 it adopted the co-called Berliner format, midway between a broadsheet and a tabloid.

    READ MORE: Snowden's 'Guardian Angels' Face Retaliation in Hong Kong

    The shrunken Guardian will outsource its printing to tabloid-format Trinity Mirror media group, selling or scrapping its own presses – a move hoped to save the business millions of pounds annually. In the longer run, the newspaper is set to stem further losses by April 2019.

    The website and apps have also undergone a redesign, making the resource "a space for big ideas, for debate, for clear thinking and new perspectives," Viner pointed out. 

    In recent years, The Guardian has been increasingly appealing for from its monthly 150-million-strong readership. About 800,000 make regular payments having formerly subscribed to the edition.

    Related:

    Snowden's 'Guardian Angels' Face Retaliation in Hong Kong
    The Guardian's Attempt to Save the White Helmets
    Russian Embassy on The Guardian Article: 'Great Foreign Policy Planning'
    Guardian of the World
    Tags:
    newspaper, journalism, tabloids, press, The Guardian, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bitcoin Beats and Ethereum Anthems: Meet the Virtual Currency Girls
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok