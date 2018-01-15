Register
12:26 GMT +315 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Skistar resort in Salen, Sweden

    Narrow Miss? Swedish Ski Resort Burns Down 'Junk' Migrant Camp

    © Sputnik/ Facebook / Sälen
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Scandinavia's largest ski resort has landed in hot water for burning down an illegal migrant camp it deemed to be a 'pile of trash.' Since neither police nor bailiffs were contacted prior to the move, the managing company is now risking fines.

    The unauthorized migrant camp at the Lindvallen ski resort in Sälen was burned down by the leisure and tourism company Skistar. The fire was intended to get rid of the hut, previously used by illegal migrants.

    "It's a collection of junk that's going to go away," the Skistar manager in Sälen Jonas Bauer told the national broadcaster SVT.

    However, the fire took an uncontrolled turn, and the fire brigade had to be summoned the same day.

    "Actually we did a good job. Unfortunately, the fire resumed and that the rescue service had to be called. It was an accident at work," Jonas Bauer told SVT.

    According to Bauer, Skistar regards the illegal camp, well hidden inside the resort, as "rubbish." By his own admission, Roma migrants from the EU used to stay there, but it has been unused for some time now. Subsequently, leftovers of kitchen equipment, cookware, clothes, blankets and washbasins were found in the area adjacent to the long track at Lindvallen.

    ​"It looks dirty. It looks like rubbish," Bauer said, explaining that the company has long planned to get rid of the camp. By Bauer's own admission, burning was chosen as it is difficult to access the area otherwise due to deep snow.

    Firefighters battle a fire at Furulid School in Kungsbacka, south of Goteborg, Sweden, October 18, 2015 (archive photo, used for illustration purpose)
    © REUTERS/ Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency
    Explosive Temper? Planned Refugee Asylum Torched for Third Time in Sweden
    However, as no authorities have been informed about the purging effort to stop unlawful residence, Skistar may be fined.

    "You don't simply burn other people's stuff," Anders Gustafsson, commanding officer of the Bergslagen police, said. "Depending on the value of the damaged goods, it may be classified as gross damage," he added.

    Previously, illegal migrant camps have been encountered throughout Sweden. In many cases, evicting people and closing off the camps has been expensive and complicated.

    Skistar is a Swedish leisure, tourism, property and retail company, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange and specializing in alpine skiing in Scandinavia, ski schools and rental services. Sälen, one of Scandinavia's largest ski resorts, has over 100 slopes. In addition to Sälen, Skistar owns ski resorts in Vemdalen and Åre (Jämtland County, Sweden), Trysil and Hemsedal (Norway) and St. Johann (Tirol, Austria).

    READ ALSO: Swedish Church Accused of Peddling 'Immigration Propaganda' During X-Mas Worship

    Related:

    Swedish Church Accused of Peddling 'Immigration Propaganda' During X-Mas Worship
    Thousands of Swedes Chip In to Protest Heinous Gang Rape Acquittal
    Minister Says Sweden Is Full, Advises Migrants to Seek Elsewhere
    Tags:
    ski resort, skiing, migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Through the Ages: The Sights of Moscow a Century Ago and Today
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok