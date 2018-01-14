UK Labour Party Not Calling for 2nd Brexit Referendum - Leader

"We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum. What we have called for is a meaningful vote in Parliament," Corbyn said, as quoted by the ITV broadcaster.
Asked if he could back the referendum in future, Corbyn evaded the issue, reiterating that the party was not "calling for a referendum" at the moment.
READ MORE: UK’s Political Divide Deepens as SNP, Labour Oppose Brexit
In December, Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson said that nothing could be ruled out speaking about the possibility of the second referendum on the issue.
All comments
Show new comments (0)