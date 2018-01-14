UK Labour Party Not Calling for 2nd Brexit Referendum - Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sunday that his party was not calling for another referendum on the country's membership of the European Union at the moment, but was in support of "a meaningful vote" in the UK Parliament.

"We are not supporting or calling for a second referendum. What we have called for is a meaningful vote in Parliament," Corbyn said, as quoted by the ITV broadcaster.

Asked if he could back the referendum in future, Corbyn evaded the issue, reiterating that the party was not "calling for a referendum" at the moment.

The United Kingdom held the Brexit referendum in 2016. Almost 52 percent of Britons backed the decision to withdraw from the 28-nation bloc. However, the opponents of the Brexit have repeatedly called for the cancellation of the referendum results.

In December, Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson said that nothing could be ruled out speaking about the possibility of the second referendum on the issue.