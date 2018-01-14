Register
18:38 GMT +314 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Minister's Questions at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Thursday Oct. 26, 2017

    UK’s Political Divide Deepens as SNP, Labour Oppose Brexit

    © AP Photo/ Jane Barlow
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Scotland’s leader Nicola Sturgeon said Prime Minister Theresa May should negotiate the ‘softest’ Brexit possible in order to minimise damages to the British economy stemming from the looming separation from the EU.

    Kristian Rouz Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon is pushing for the UK to remain in a single market with the EU after Brexit, saying she is seeking to achieve a deal with London allowing Scotland to maintain its trade ties with the continent. Her comments sparked concern in London over Scotland possibly seeking to undermine the Brexit process.

    The first minister said it is "beggars belief" that the UK has no chance to explicitly define its desired relationship with the EU post-Brexit. Britain's separation from the bloc is slated for the spring of 2019.

    "There is zero credible evidence to suggest leaving the Single Market will bring any benefit to our economy. Indeed, as our analysis will show — the harder the Brexit, the worse will be the outcome," Sturgeon said.

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit Scenario Puts 87,000 Jobs in London at Risk — Reports

    Her remarks come ahead of the release of Scotland's governmental assessment of the possible damages to the Scottish economy posed by Brexit. Sturgeon also insists she will keep Scotland's traditionally strong economic ties with the EU for whatever it takes.

    She also said now Scotland has a 'golden opportunity' to affect the UK's stance on Brexit. This comes amidst political discord in London over the path of separation from the EU regarding the so-called ‘divorce bill', a possible trade deal, and the lingering possibility of a 'hard Brexit' scenario.

    This comes as the UK's Prime Minister Theresa May is gearing up for negotiations on a future trade deal with the EU. Sturgeon said PM May must pursue a strategy making Brexit as ‘soft' as possible in order to minimise the damage to the UK's economy.

    The Scottish first minister's remarks produced some resentment in London. The Tories have maintained all parts of the UK must adopt a single platform regarding the Brexit process so that EU officials are unable to gain an upper hand in the ongoing talks. However, the UK is currently divided politically, with the Tory and Unionist cabinet heavily reliant on the support from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Ulster.

    Wales has supported the Brexit decision all along, ever since voting to 'Leave' back in June 2016. Scotland and the Scottish National Party (SNP) thus remain the only substantial obstacle to the Brexit hardliners in London seeking to enforce their agenda.

    The SNP's position has gained some support from the Labour Party — which seeks to do as much political damage to the Tory cabinet as it possibly can. This weekend, Lord Adonis voiced his support for Sturgeon's bid to block Brexit.

    "Her (Sturgeon's) voice is a powerful one and I hope I can work closely with her in forcing Theresa May to let the people of the UK make the final decision on the Brexit deal that's negotiated," Lord Adonis reportedly said.

    The Labour's globalist agenda has been closely aligned with the goals of the 'Remain' camp. The UK's economy has posted substantial gains since June 2016, driven by the expansion in manufacturing and a growth in national exports.

    This has benefitted the working class in the North of England, primarily. Labour's position opposing the interest of the provincial working class has raised some eyebrows.

    "Nicola Sturgeon has done absolutely the right thing in pursuing her position on a soft Brexit," Lord Adonis said. "She's made clear the lunacy of leaving the EU by constantly arguing for a soft Brexit and for European integration. The first minister has done a good job at standing up for Scotland in the Europe debate."

    Labour's leader Jeremy Corbin — referred to as a 'communist' by Noel Gallagher, who has long advocated the interest of the Northern England working class — is reportedly weighing a bid to demand a second Brexit referendum. This might allow Labour to mobilise its younger supporters to reverse and, ultimately, put an end to the Brexit process.

    READ MORE: EU Budget Committee Vice Chair Doubts About EU Regions' Post-Brexit Fund Appeal

    The Scottish government's paper titled 'Scotland's Place in Europe: People, Jobs and Investment' is set to be released later this week, outlining the benefits of freedom of movement within the EU for the Scottish economy.

    This despite most migrants have consistently chosen to settle in London and England's Southeast during the UK's decades as part of the EU.

    Additionally, the Labour Party said it might propose a bid to keep the UK at east in the single market and customs union with the EU. Other parties — such as SNP, LibDems, Plaid Cymru, and Greens — said they would back this proposal.

    Related:

    EU Regions Demand Compensation Fund to 'Offset the Consequences' of Brexit
    UKIP Leader Welcomes Possibility of Pro-Brexit No-Deal Minister in Government
    UK Scrambles to Secure Financial Services' Future After Brexit
    EU Promises Shut-Out for UK Business in Event of 'No-Deal' Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Imaginary Battle
    Imaginary Battle
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok