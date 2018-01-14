Oh La La! Teen Emmanuel Macron Reportedly Wrote an Erotic Novel

It appears that long before ascending to the highest echelons of power, the current French head of state tried his hand at erotic literature by penning a "racy" novel.

'Brigitte Macron, l'affranchie' (Brigitte Macron, Liberated), the soon-to-be-published biography of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron reveals that in 1993, the current master of the Elysee Palace wrote a 300-page piece of erotic literature, Closer magazine reports.

According to Maelle Brun, a Closer journalist and the book’s author, earlier rumors about Macron’s racy literary exploits were finally substantiated by Brigitte’s then-neighbor, who worked as a typist and who was approached by 16-year old Emmanuel Macron, who asked her to help type his manuscript.

"I knew him from the neighborhood and one day he asked me to type the three hundred pages of a book he had just written. It was a daring novel, a little racy! The names were of course not the same but I think he had to express what he felt at the time," the source said.

The magazine also points out that at least two members of Macron’s cabinet are known to have performed similar exploits: Marlène Schiappa, Secretary of State in charge of Equality between Women and Men, wrote a piece of erotic literature using a pseudonym; and Bruno Le Maire, the current Minister of Economy, wrote a book called The Minister (Le Ministre) which features "a very crisp scene."