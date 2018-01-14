We Believe in You: Stockholm Activists Rally for Victims of Sexual Crimes

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) – A rally in support of the victims of sexual crimes will take place in Sweden's capital Stockholm on Sunday under the motto "We believe in you."

The demonstration is organized by the #metoosweden movement and it is expected that the event will gather around 7,000 people.

According to the organizers, the demonstration's aim is to urge the authorities to pay more attention to sexual crimes, tighten the law, as well as provide more police resources and better support for the victims.

One of the incidents, which triggered the rally, was a rape case in Stockholm's suburb of Fittja when a woman was sexually assaulted by five men. On December 19, the men were acquitted by the court, which had not found sufficient evidence to imprison the alleged perpetrators of the crime.