Dozen of Neo-Nazis Arrested Over Participation in Unauthorized Rally in Sweden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifteen members of Sweden's Nordic Resistance Movement were arrested on Saturday over their participation in an unauthorized demonstration in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, Hans Lippens, the local police spokesman, said.

"We have taken the arrested individuals to the police station… They have disturbed public order," Lippens was quoted as saying by The Local newspaper.

The neo-Nazis have taken to the streets carrying posters and handing out leaflets. The demonstrators have also hung up a banner with extremist appeals written on it on the way out of Gothenburg.

In parallel with the neo-Nazis' demonstrations, a separate action of their opponents was held. According to the news outlet, at least two counter-demonstrators have been arrested as well.