23:10 GMT +313 January 2018
    Adult Woman

    French Ex-Porn Actress Sparks Outrage With Her 'Women Can Enjoy Rape' Remark

    CC0
    Europe
    130

    The radio host ignited furor on social media when she made her controversial comment while criticizing the #MeToo campaign against sexual harassment and abuse.

    The 62-year-old former porn actress Brigitte Lahaie said on Wednesday that some rape victims might actually enjoy the process.

    Her statement, that deeply shocked people worldwide, was made when she was commenting on the #MeToo movement in a discussion with feminist activist Caroline De Haas.

    "When you have been a victim of rape, you enjoy less, in fact, in general," the woman said, as reported by the Silver Times. "One can enjoy during a rape, I have to inform you."

    Following a heavy wave of criticism, the actress apologized for her words during a talk show on Friday night, according to The Times.

    However, she stuck to her point of view that women can derive enjoyment while being raped, and even have an orgasm.

    "What I meant to say — because I know matters of sexuality by heart — is that sometimes the body and the mind do not coincide."

    Brigitte was one of 100 women who signed an open letter published by Le Monde on Monday. In the letter, the activists, including French actress Catherine Deneuve and other prominent figures, opposed the wave of "hatred against men" amid the #MeToo campaign against sexual abuse and harassment.

    The #MeToo movement has spread all over the world since the October revelations of alleged of widespread sexual misconduct against the powerful film producer and executive Harvey Weinstein.

    The hashtag #MeToo was started on Twitter to encourage women to publicize their experiences of sexual misconduct in an effort to demonstrate its widespread prevalence in today's society.

