Trump Supporters Interrupt London Mayor's Speech, Call For His Arrest (VIDEO)

On January 12, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to cancel the London trip, where he was supposed to open a new US Embassy.

Pro-Trump protesters attempted to interrupt a speech by London Mayor Sadiq Khan and have called for his arrest, Sky News reported Saturday.

The London mayor was about to begin delivering his speech at a gender equality conference, when a group of protesters began to shout slogans, supporting Brexit and US President Donald Trump. Khan was able to continue his speech after the police forced the protesters out of the conference hall.

Some cretins come to make a citizens arrest on Sadiq Khan because of his Trump comments. One guy has a ‘NO 2 EU’ number plate 😂😂😂 #Fab18 #SadiqKhan pic.twitter.com/4AlXDn2rfz — Mark Davies (@Mark_T_Davies) 13 января 2018 г.

​The demonstration occurred a day after Khan issued a statement in which the London mayor presumed, Trump "got the message" from many Londoners that he was not welcome over the pursuit of his divisive agenda, and characterized UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s rash extension of the invitation as a mistake.

Pro-Trump protesters cause havoc at Sadiq Khan’s Fabian Society speech https://t.co/iPvmUVLMSo pic.twitter.com/U5w2VcvCy0 — Angela Jones (@angel_jones_aj) 13 января 2018 г.

​Commenting on Khan's statement, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson branded the London mayor as a "puffed up pompous popinjay."

Khan's reaction was prompted by Trump's announcement made on Friday that he had canceled his trip to London where he was supposed to open the new US Embassy, citing his strong disapproval of his predecessor Barack Obama administration's decision to sell "the best located and finest" mission in London "for peanuts," only to build a new one "in an off location."

After the announcement was made, a spokesman from UK Prime Minister Theresa May's office told Sputnik that the invitation extended to Donald Trump was still in effect, noting that the canceled working visit, initiated by the US Embassy, had nothing to do with the state visit, the details of which are to be published in due course.