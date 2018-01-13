EU Reiterates Commitment to Iran Nuclear Deal after Trump’s Decision

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU authorities will consult with Germany, France and the United Kingdom about the US decision to waive nuclear-related sanctions on Iran one last time but will stay in the pact, an EU spokesperson has said.

"As a first step, we will coordinate with the E3 and the other EU Member States to jointly assess the statement and its implication," the Spokesperson on the Iran Nuclear Deal said in a statement on Friday.

The EU official stressed that the 28-nation union remains committed to the "continued full and effective implementation" of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was signed in 2015 by Iran and the 5+1 group, six world powers – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Germany.

© AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Trump Decides to Extend Iran Sanctions Waiver, But for the Last Time - White House

But US President Donald Trump said Friday he would allow for the sanctions to be suspended for another 120 days while his country negotiates with Europe a fix for what he previously called the worst deal ever. Also on Friday, the United States imposed separate sanctions on a dozen Iranian individuals and Iranian entities.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry announced that Berlin would consult EU partners on a common stance toward the US decision to temporarily waive sanctions.

"We have noted today’s US announcement on the Iranian JCPOA nuclear deal," the spokeswoman said in a statement. "We are going to consult with our European partners next to discuss a common approach."

She said the German government would continue to advocate the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 pact between Tehran and six world powers that curbed Iran’s nuclear research in return for sanctions relief.