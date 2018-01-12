Manchester Arena Attack Review Grills Media Behavior Toward Victims' Families

"In a number of occasions, the media have approached families, and indeed door-stopped them, before those families themselves knew for certain what happened to their loved ones, and we think that is an issue of concern that needs to be explored. And we will want to talk further to the media about that issue before we produce our final report," Kerslake said during a press conference on the preliminary results of the review.
Another point of concern is the way media and social media handled the very quick spread of photos of the missing after the incident, Kerslake added.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who had commissioned the non-statutory independent review, added that in some instances, the media outlets’ behavior was unacceptable in terms of distributed images and contacts to families of the tragedy’s victims.
The Kerslake Arena Review panel held meetings with over 170 people between October 3 and November 24 for the report.
The terrorist attack in Manchester took place on May 22 after the concert of US singer Ariana Grande, claiming the lives of at least 22 people and wounding almost 120 others.
