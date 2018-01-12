UK Police Arrest Woman at Heathrow Airport on Suspicion of Terror Activity

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK police arrested a UK citizen, a 27-year-old woman, on suspicion of planning terrorist acts, the police said in a statement on Friday.

"Officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have arrested a 27-year-old woman at Heathrow Airport today, Friday 12 January. The woman, a UK national, arrived on a flight from Addis Ababa and was arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under section 5 of the Terrorist Act 2006," the statement reads.

The woman is in custody in a south London police station.

The United Kingdom has faced a number of terror attacks in 2017, most notably three attacks in London, which took place in Westminster, on London Bridge and outside the Parsons Green Tube station, and a bombing at a concert in Manchester on May 22, the latter of which claimed the lives of over 20 people and left several hundreds wounded.

At the same time, official figures on arrests under the 2000 Terrorism Act over 2017 that were released December 7, indicated the number of people arrested in the UK for terror-related offenses stood at 400 over 12 months, a 54 percent year-on-year leap.