Germany's Top Court Repeals Acquittals of 'Sharia Police' Members

A court's judge ruled that the previous decision to lift all charges against a group of young men promoting Islamic values in an unusual way was wrong and should be reconsidered.

Germany's Federal Court of Justice repealed acquittals of seven men who took to the streets of the city of Wuppertal as self-proclaimed "Sharia police" on Thursday, the Karlsruhe News website reported.

Thus, it has overturned a previous decision by the Wuppertal district court according to which the young men had not violated German law simply by approaching people in self-made uniforms, as to constitute a legal violation the uniform needs to be "suggestively militant or intimidating."

Freisprüche für "Scharia-Polizei" aufgehoben: Der Bundesgerichtshof hat entschieden, dass der Fall der selbst ernannten Sittenwächter aus Wuppertal neu verhandelt werden muss. https://t.co/nxd0L53NkD pic.twitter.com/3TylTZ9P8U — DW (Deutsch) (@dw_deutsch) 11 января 2018 г.

However, the Federal Court of Justice said that the previous considerations that resulted in lifting the charges were legally incorrect. The case is now to be reviewed.

Seven young men wearing orange safety vests with the "Sharia police" inscription on them made a night tour through the German city of Wuppertal in order to promote "good behavior" among young Muslims, and prevent them from visiting gambling halls, restaurants, brothels and drinking alcohol.

The incident took place in September 2014 and caused indignation nationwide.