Register
13:54 GMT +312 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth walks through the Royal Gallery in the Palace of Westminster during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain, May 25, 2010

    Heavy’s the Head That Wears the Crown: Queen Elizabeth Talks Royal Headgear

    © REUTERS/ Luke MacGregor/File Photo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Royal crowns may be heavy to wear, but the feeling of importance and duty they carry clearly outweighs their heft.

    In very candid remarks, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has shed light on some behind-the-scenes details of her 1953 coronation, including the challenging task of making sure that the more than 4-pound State Imperial Crown didn’t fall off her head during the once-in-a-lifetime ceremony.

    “You can’t look down to read the speech; you have to take the speech up. Because if you did, your neck would break — it would fall off,” the 91-year-old monarch says in a new documentary, aptly titled The Coronation, airing on Sunday, People magazine wrote.

    “So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things,” she added.

    The royal wedding cake, showing the first cut made by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is seen in Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday July 20, 2011, before going on display to the public during the palace's annual summer opening.
    © AP Photo/ Lewis Whyld
    Well-Aged: Chunk of Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 Wedding Cake Up for Auction
    In her comments made during the documentary, the Queen elaborates about the intricate Imperial State Crown and the even heavier 4-lb., 12-oz. St. Edward Crown that she wore during the June 2, 1953 coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London.

    Even though the height of the Imperial Crown was slightly lowered for her after the death of her father, King George VI, its diameter remained the same.

    “Fortunately, my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head, but once you put it on, it stays. I mean it just remains on,” the Queen notes.

    Shown watching archival footage in the documentary, the Queen also recalls how her heavily embroidered gown bristling with pearls and gold-and-silver thread and the thick carpet then came together to hold her back.

    “I remember one moment when I was going against the pile of the carpet and I couldn’t move at all,” she says.

    One of the Britain’s Crown Jewels, the Imperial State Crown has existed in various forms since the 15th century. The current version was made in 1937 and is worn by the monarch after a coronation (St. Edward’s Crown having been used to crown the monarch) and used at the annual State Opening of Parliament.

    READ MORE: Sapphire Monarch: UK Queen Elizabeth II Makes History With 65 Years on Throne

    The crown is adorned with 2,901 precious stones, including the Cullinan II diamond, St. Edward’s Sapphire, the Stuart Sapphire, and the Black Prince’s Ruby.

    St. Edward’s Crown, used to crown English monarchs, is considered to be a holy relic. It is housed in the saint's shrine at Westminster Abbey and therefore not worn by monarchs at any other time.

    Related:

    Well-Aged: Chunk of Queen Elizabeth’s 1947 Wedding Cake Up for Auction
    The Queen's Speech: Elizabeth II to Open UK Parliamentary Session
    Tags:
    documentary, coronation, Imperial crown, George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikal in Winter: Pure Beauty of a Frozen Lake
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok