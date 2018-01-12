Register
    German chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a statement in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarked Sunday on talks with the center-left Social Democrats on forming a new government, with leaders stressing the need for speed as they attempt to break an impasse more than three months after the country's election.

    Breakthrough in German Coalition Talks Reached - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Joerg Carstensen
    The allegedly reached agreement paves the way for further detailed talks, thus ending the uncertainty about Germany's role on the international stage and strengthening Chancellor Angela Merkel's position.

    The Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU) in Bavaria and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) have reached a breakthrough in coalition talks on the formation of the country's government, the Reuters news agency reported, citing its sources.

    After the CDU/CSU bloc failed to form a government with the Greens and the Free Democratic Party, they counted on the coalition with the SPD, which had initially refused to participate in it, but then changed their position on the matter.

    READ MORE: 'It Will Be a Hard Day': Merkel on Stalled Government Coalition Talks

    As the SPD leader Martin Schulz has revealed during the talks, lasting from January 7 till 11, the sides had set up a good foundation for the upcoming preliminary talks. 

    The hard situation in forming a government is connected to the German Free Democratic Party's (FDP) decision to withdraw from the coalition talks with the CDU/CSU and the Greens in on November 20, 2017. As a result of this move, if the coalition talks fail, the remaining options for Merkel will be snap elections or a minority government.

    READ MORE: German Chancellor Merkel to Reveal Her Plans on Forming Government in 2018

    Tags:
    coalition talks, Christian Social Union (CSU), Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Angela Merkel, Germany
