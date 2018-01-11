German Police Halt Convoy of US Howitzers Over Irregularities

the traffic police in Germany’s Saxony stopped a convoy of six US howitzers, citing multiple irregularities during transportation and noting that both the drivers and the logistics company would be fined.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A convoy of six US howitzers was stopped this week while travelling through Germany’s eastern state of Saxony after local traffic police found multiple irregularities in how they were transported.

Police Saxony said in a Facebook posting on Wednesday the US military transport of self-propelled M109s from Poland was halted a day before outside the town of Bautzen.

"With regard to a long list of deficiencies, traffic police did not allow the drivers to go ahead until they have suitable vehicles, provide required transport licenses and meet all conditions," the statement read.

The police said the vehicles were too wide, too heavy and overloaded by some 16 tons, while long-haul drivers failed to keep up the sleeping and waking routine. Both the drivers and the logistics company will be fined, they added.