Suspected Bomb Threat Reported in Austria's Salzburg, Trains Halted

Train service has reportedly been temporarily suspended due to a suspected bomb threat at the central railway station in the Austrian city of Salzburg.
Police have reportedly conducted a large-scale operation at the scene.
According to Focus magazine, the bomb threat received via phone turned out to be a false alarm, while normal operations are due to resume soon.
#Austria #Salzburg — Bomb threat at main train station. No train traffic.— Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) 10 января 2018 г.
No further details have been immediately available.
