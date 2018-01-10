Suspected Bomb Threat Reported in Austria's Salzburg, Trains Halted

The bomb scare at the main train station in Salzburg turned out to be a false alarm, according to German media reports.

Train service has reportedly been temporarily suspended due to a suspected bomb threat at the central railway station in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Police have reportedly conducted a large-scale operation at the scene.

According to Focus magazine, the bomb threat received via phone turned out to be a false alarm, while normal operations are due to resume soon.

No further details have been immediately available.