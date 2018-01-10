Register
19:44 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Home Secretary, Theresa May, addresses the Conservative Spring Forum in central London, Britain April 9, 2016.

    UK's Theresa May in Hot Water Over Healthcare Crisis at First PMQs of 2018

    © REUTERS/ Kerry Davies
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    A number of lawmakers, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, put forth their questions to PM Theresa May, who faced serious pressure over the National Health Service’s (NHS) winter crisis.

    The first Questions to the Prime Minister (PMQs) session of 2018 was held in London on Wednesday. The PMQs is a constitutional convention held every Wednesday, during which UK Prime Minister Theresa May answers questions from Members of Parliament.

    ​Talking about the NHS crisis, Jeremy Corbyn said 17,000 patients had waited in the back of ambulances in late-December.

    "What words of comfort does the PM have to the 17,000 patients waiting in the back of ambulances in the last week of December? Is it 'nothing's perfect', by any chance?" Corbyn asked.

    May said she was sorry to people who faced  delays in medical services but said the NHS was better prepared for this winter than ever before.

    READ MORE: Ambitious Jeremy: Corbyn Vows to Lead UK in 12 Months

    Corbyn continued his criticism of May over the healthcare crisis, talking about the postponement of thousands of operations in January due to a surge in demand at the NHS during the winter period.

    "I fully accept that the NHS is under pressure over the winter… I apologize to those people who have had their operations delayed," she said.

    Corbyn also mocked May over reports that she planned to sack Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt over the NHS crisis, claiming she was "too weak" to do so.

    ​The questions came in the wake of a report on Wednesday in The Times, which said a leading hospital was delaying chemotherapy for patients due to a shortfall of nurses in the medical unit.

    Labour MP Luciana Berger asked May about the report and asked her to apologize, but the prime minister dismissed the question.

    ​In addition to her apology to the patients, May also had to apologize for mocking Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner for missing the PMQs.

    ​After realizing that Rayner was absent due to medical reasons, May said, "Oh I’m… I do apologize… I did not realize the Shadow Education Secretary was herself undergoing medical treatment. I apologize unreservedly for that comment."

    Related:

    If the EU Fails to Clinch Brexit Deal Soon, 'UK May Just Walk Away' - Scholar
    UK Members of EU Parliament Warn Theresa May Against Single Market Withdrawal
    UK Scrambles to Secure Financial Services' Future After Brexit
    UK Government Reshuffle: 'Big Four' Ministers Will Reportedly Remain Unfazed
    Tags:
    Labour Party, UK Parliament, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok