Airport in Bulgaria's Capital Evacuated Over Bomb Threat (PHOTO)

The law enforcement services evacuated employees and passengers from Terminals 1 and 2 early at 13:20 p.m. local time (11:20 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, soon after the security alarms were activated in the Terminal 2.
However, the information about the planted bomb has turned out to be a hoax and the routine operation of the airport has been restored.
Евакуираха двата терминала на Летище София (СНИМКИ) https://t.co/kFMHdmcIPp pic.twitter.com/wqSxTcZtBB— Новините на NOVA (@NoviniteNaNova) 10 января 2018 г.
The bomb threat took place several hours after Bulgaria's European Commission minister Lilyana Pavlova has been attending a press event in the building.
