Airport in Bulgaria's Capital Evacuated Over Bomb Threat (PHOTO)

Both terminals of the Sofia airport were evacuated due to information on a possible explosive device planted in the building, several hours after Bulgaria's European Commission minister visit.

The law enforcement services evacuated employees and passengers from Terminals 1 and 2 early at 13:20 p.m. local time (11:20 a.m. GMT) on Wednesday, soon after the security alarms were activated in the Terminal 2.

However, the information about the planted bomb has turned out to be a hoax and the routine operation of the airport has been restored.

The bomb threat took place several hours after Bulgaria's European Commission minister Lilyana Pavlova has been attending a press event in the building.