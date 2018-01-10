Register
15:37 GMT +310 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sudan’s President Omar Al Bashir waves after address the nation during the 62nd Anniversary Independence Day at the Palace in Khartoum, Sudan December 31,2017

    Norway Slammed for Dealing With Regime Suspected of War Crimes

    © REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (63)
    0 10

    Norwegian Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug has landed in hot water for her African tour, which aims at limiting the refugee flow to Europe. Amnesty Norway warned the Norwegian government against entering agreements with Sudan's regime, whose president has been suspected of genocide.

    On Tuesday, Sylvi Listhaug embarked on a seven-day journey to East and North Africa. Besides Sudan, she will also visit Ethiopia and Kenya. One of the focal points of her tour is to curb the influx of refugees from the area.

    With porous borders stretching 8,000 kilometers, Sudan is known as the main road to the Mediterranean for East African migrants. Additionally, hundreds of thousands of Syrians have chosen this route to Europe.

    "I'm here to look at the possibility of working with Sudanese authorities to limit the migration flow northwards, to support the work to help migrants locally and to assess opportunities to return," Sylvi Listhaug told national broadcaster NRK, stressing that a return agreement with Sudan, which is itself a source of refugees, is sought-after.

    In this photo taken Saturday, Oct 4, 2014, a Somali mother walks with her children, one carrying a plastic toy gun, towards an area with children's toys to play with at the Mogadishu Guest House, in Mogadishu, Somalia
    © AP Photo/ Farah Abdi Warsameh
    'Let the West Burn': Norway Reveals Radicalization in 'Quran Schools' Abroad
    However, Listhaug's efforts were met with criticism from the human rights organization Amnesty Norway.

    "It is disappointing to see how far Norway and Europe are willing to go to prevent people from escaping to our part of the world," Beate Ekeløve-Slydal, political adviser at Amnesty Norway, said.

    The International Criminal Court in The Hague previously alleged that Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir bore individual criminal responsibility for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed since 2003 in Darfur. According to the UN estimate, at least 300,000 were killed and 2 million were displaced in in Darfur.

    "It is a big paradox that one is willing to cooperate with such a regime," Ekeløve-Slydal said.

    Previously, cooperation on migration control with Khartoum was initiated by the EU. The agreement includes, among other things, providing registration equipment together with scanners, cameras and other devices for keeping track of refugees in Sudan. In addition, the EU will provide training to the Sudanese border police and establish two migrant camps. Norway is part of the cooperation, as part of its close association with the EU.

    "The [Sudanese] regime is not particularly known for using silk gloves, so we wonder how the border surveillance will work in practice to prevent persecuted and at-risk people from safely escaping Sudan," Beate Ekeløve-Slydal said.

    Asylum seekers gather round a fire as they cook a meal overlooking the temporary Altnes camp refugee camp on the island of Seiland, northern Norway
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants
    Despite making it clear that Norwegian help to stop migration to Europe is welcome, Sudanese authorities also emphasized challenges in integrating refugees in their own country.

    "I prefer that they either go to Europe or return to their home countries instead of staying here. There will be complications to integrating them into society here," Sudanese Interior Minister, General Hamid Manan told the Verdens Gang daily, stressing the practical difficulties.

    Sudan, a country of 36 million, is currently facing economic woes as a result of dwindling oil revenues and galloping inflation.

    ​In 2017, the number of asylum seekers to Norway dropped markedly, following decisive efforts by Listhaug. The total number of asylum applications dropped from 30,000 in 2015 to 3,500 in 2017 and hit their lowest point since 1995 toward the end of the year, the Norwegian Migration Board reported.

    READ MORE: Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (63)

    Related:

    Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    Oslo Scares Off Millions of Migrants by Portraying Norwegians as Racists
    Tags:
    migration, Sylvi Listhaug, Scandinavia, Norway, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Pardon Me? The Return of Arpaio
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok