23:10 GMT +309 January 2018
    A supporter of the anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP) wears a rossette and badges at the UKIP Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, on the southern coast of England, on September 16, 2016.

    UKIP Leader Welcomes Possibility of Pro-Brexit No-Deal Minister in Government

    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    1 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) - A minister for no Brexit deal, in particular one that believes in Brexit, would be "essential" to the UK government, leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) Henry Bolton told Sputnik.

    On Sunday, the Telegraph newspaper reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May could appoint a "cabinet minister for no deal" on Brexit as part of a general reshuffle scheme. The new minister would belong to the Department for Exiting the European Union, which already has Brexit Secretary, David Davis, and would work on preparations for the possibility of exit without a trade deal.

    "Having a minister with the direct responsibility to make things happen is vital. UKIP have from long before the referendum called for the Government to accept that Leave was an option and to make the detailed plans and preparations for us leaving… And having a Minister that actually believes in Brexit is essential in this role," Bolton said.

    The UKIP leader stressed that the European Union was making plans for Brexit and the United Kingdom should follow suit.

    READ MORE: UKIP Denies Reports of Donations From US News Outlet Ahead of Brexit Vote

    A supporter is seen wearing a United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) badge
    © REUTERS/ Suzanne Plunkett/Files
    'Inevitable Consequence of Betraying Brexit': UKIP Tells Sputnik It Expects to Win Seats in 2022 Despite 'Unfair System'
    Raymond Finch, a member of UKIP and of the European Parliament, said that the addition of a new minister, even if he or she were a Brexit supporter, was not enough to outweigh the Remainers in the UK government.

    "Given the British Home Secretary [Amber Rudd], the Chancellor of the Exchequer [Philip Hammond] and the Prime Minister Theresa May, have all supported the "Remain in Europe" campaign, adding a few ‘Leave’ declarations on the Tory ‘Remain’ Christmas tree does not give reasons to celebrate," Finch told Sputnik.

    The changes in the government were announced over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

