20:08 GMT +309 January 2018
    A World War II veteran and a girl attend festivities at the Victory Monument as Latvia's large Russian minority marks 72 years since the end of World War II and commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Riga, Latvia

    Moscow Outraged at Promulgation of Latvia's WWII Participant Law

    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry is outraged at the fact that the Latvian President had signed the law on granting the status of World War II participant to Latvian citizens that fought in the country’s regular armed forces both against Nazi Germany and against the Soviet Union, ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

    Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis promulgated the law on eligibility to the status of World War II participant,  proposed by the parliament’s human rights and public affairs commission, on Thursday.

    "We are outraged at this latest blasphemous legislative act. A blatant desecration of the course and outcome of the World War II is absolutely unacceptable and will have serious consequences for the Russian-Latvian relations," Zakharova said in a statement, released on the ministry's website.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Riga, Latvia
    © Photo: Wikipedia/Edgars Košovojs
    Russian TV Journalists Expelled From Latvia
    The spokeswoman added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had urged the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Council of Europe to give their assessments of the Latvian legislation.

    "We have called on the related international structures — the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe — to assess this flagrant step by the Latvian authorities accordingly and in a principled manner," Zakharova  said.

