Moscow Outraged at Promulgation of Latvia's WWII Participant Law

Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis promulgated the law on eligibility to the status of World War II participant, proposed by the parliament’s human rights and public affairs commission, on Thursday.
"We are outraged at this latest blasphemous legislative act. A blatant desecration of the course and outcome of the World War II is absolutely unacceptable and will have serious consequences for the Russian-Latvian relations," Zakharova said in a statement, released on the ministry's website.
"We have called on the related international structures — the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe — to assess this flagrant step by the Latvian authorities accordingly and in a principled manner," Zakharova said.
