Register
20:09 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Jo Johnson arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 9, 2018

    Jo Johnson Becomes New UK Minister of State at Department for Transport

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Member of the UK Parliament Jo Johnson was appointed on Tuesday as the new minister of state at the Department for Transport and minister for London as part of the ongoing Cabinet's reshuffle, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said.

    "Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport @transportgovuk and Minister for London," the prime minister's office said on its Twitter page.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Downing Street also announced appointments of a new minister of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as well as minister of state for employment and minister of state at the Department for Education.

    "Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government… Alok Sharma MP becomes Minister of State for Employment… Sam Gyimah MP becomes Universities Minister, Minister of State at the Department for Education @educationgovuk and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy @beisgovuk (Minister for Higher Education)," the Downing Street said.

    May announced her intention to refresh the cabinet last week. She also mentioned the desire to change the gender balance in the government, increasing the number of women in it, as one of the reasons for the move.

    READ MORE: Boris Johnson Remains UK Foreign Secretary as PM May Reshuffles Cabinet

    On Monday, a number of appointments have been announced but the main part of the cabinet has remained in place. Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis all retained their positions.

    Related:

    We Broke Down Unrest 'Created by US, UK, Israel' - Iran's Revolutionary Guard
    What if All Nuclear Reactors Blew Up at Once? UK Scientists Have a Say
    Brexit Tax May-hem: UK Firms Could Be Obliged to Pay Upfront for VAT on EU Goods
    Tags:
    Downing Street, Theresa May, Jo Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    All Grown Up: Japanese 20-Year-Olds Celebrate Coming of Age
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok