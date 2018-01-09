Jo Johnson Becomes New UK Minister of State at Department for Transport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Member of the UK Parliament Jo Johnson was appointed on Tuesday as the new minister of state at the Department for Transport and minister for London as part of the ongoing Cabinet's reshuffle, Prime Minister Theresa May's office said.

"Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport @transportgovuk and Minister for London," the prime minister's office said on its Twitter page.

Jo Johnson MP becomes Minister of State at the Department for Transport @transportgovuk and Minister for London #Reshuffle

Earlier on Tuesday, Downing Street also announced appointments of a new minister of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government as well as minister of state for employment and minister of state at the Department for Education.

"Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government… Alok Sharma MP becomes Minister of State for Employment… Sam Gyimah MP becomes Universities Minister, Minister of State at the Department for Education @educationgovuk and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy @beisgovuk (Minister for Higher Education)," the Downing Street said.

Dominic Raab MP becomes Minister of State for Housing at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government @MHCLG #Reshuffle

May announced her intention to refresh the cabinet last week. She also mentioned the desire to change the gender balance in the government, increasing the number of women in it, as one of the reasons for the move.

On Monday, a number of appointments have been announced but the main part of the cabinet has remained in place. Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Secretary of State for Defense Gavin Williamson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond and the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis all retained their positions.