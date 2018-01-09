Fight for Your Right to Stoli: Dutch Court Rules Russia Owns Stolichnaya Vodka

"Stolichnaya" and "Moskovskaya" are among the liquor brands owned by the state-owned Russian company Sojuzplodoimport, which has exercised the right to use and dispose of the trademarks for these alcoholic products since 2002.

A Dutch appeals court confirmed Russia's exclusive right to the Stolichnaya vodka trademark. The court also ruled that Spirits International Company, registered in Luxembourg, must stop selling vodka under the Stolichnaya brand.

This decision is valid only within the Netherlands, but Russia is continuing to litigate against SPI Group in 13 other European Union countries, the United States and Australia.

By the end of March 2015, the District Court of Rotterdam had already recognized Russia's rights to the vodka brands "Stolichnaya" and "Moskovskaya" in a lawsuit against the Dutch company Spirits International.

For more than 10 years, the company has challenged the rights to vodka brands in numerous legal proceedings abroad.