Polish Defense, Foreign Ministers Dismissed

Poland's new prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has dismissed Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski and National Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz, a Sputnik correspondent reported Tuesday.
The prime minister submitted relevant decisions to President Andrzej Duda during a solemn government change ceremony in Warsaw. Waszczykowski and Macierewicz were not present at the ceremony, they left the presidential palace a few minutes before it started.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda is due to take the oath from new ministers later on Tuesday.
The current recasting of the government comes after Poland's popular Prime Minister Beata Szydlo resigned in a shocking move amid major dispute escalating between the European Union and eurosceptic Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party (PiS) over reforms of the Polish court system, logging in an ancient forest and the migrant relocation quota.
Szydlo was replaced by Mateusz Morawiecki, who started to reshape the cabinet in a bid to placate criticism from the European Union.
In November, the EU Parliament launched a mechanism for the application of sanctions by the European Union against Poland, as the country's controversial bills on judiciary reform represent "a clear risk of a serious breach" of European values and the rule of law.
