Register
16:00 GMT +309 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Finnish soldier

    Armed and Dangerous: One-Fifth of Finnish Defense Claim Sexual Harassment

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    One in five employees of Finland's Armed Forces has admitted to having faced sexual harassment while on the job in a survey carried out to continue the conversation about sexual abuse and ways of reducing it.

    Over 17 percent of the 800 Finnish Defense workers queried about on-the-job harassment said they had experienced sexual harassment "at least once" or "sometimes," the Turun Sanomat daily reported.

    The survey included inappropriate speech and unwanted physical contact among types of harassment, which according to Finnish Defense Forces online communications chief Anna Lind accounted for the exceptionally high figure. At the same time, the Defense Forces underscored that the survey carried out by pollster Lännen Media was not a comprehensive study, but rather a mere poll meant to highlight the importance of combatting sexual harassment at work.

    "We feel that discussing and defining appropriate and inappropriate behaviors is a good way to raise awareness of the topic and will help people function properly in everyday life," Lind said.

    A Norwegian soldier, his armoured vehicle decorated with a Vicking helmet
    © AFP 2017/ ANTONIO SCORZA
    That's Offensive! Norway Finds Bad Jokes Undermine Defense Capacity
    Defense Forces information officer Eero Karhuvaara assured that the figures are taken seriously.

    "We have an equality plan. Gender equality lessons are held, and managers are given special training on this subject. We try to achieve equality and do not accept any forms of sexual harassment," Karhuvaara told the Kaleva newspaper.

    An overwhelming majority, or 77 percent, rejected the idea of having experienced sexual harassment in the armed forces. At the same time, however, another 6 percent admitted to having trouble with recognizing the signs of harassment.

    The survey did not differentiate the respondents by gender. At present, though, the Finnish Defense Forces employ some 12,000 people, of which only 2,600 are women. An internal November survey revealed that every fourth women serving in the armed forces had been subjected to sexual harassment.

    READ MORE: #Men Too! Both Genders 'Equally Prone' to Sexual Harassment

    A previous poll by Taloustutkimus revealed that eight out of ten Finnish women had experienced sexual harassment at least once in their lives, with half of the respondents aged 18-24 claiming to have been harassed in the past year. At the same time, 16 percent of men polled admitted to committing harassment, with the figure being slightly higher in the 18-24 age bracket.

    Hands
    CC0
    Sweden's Sex Laws Earn It 'Most Unromantic Country' Moniker by German Media
    An overwhelming majority of the respondents, 98 percent of men and 96 percent of women, condemned unwanted touching, while 90 percent of women and 67 percent of men argued that obscene suggestions and hints also constituted harassment, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    The survey also showed, however, that over half of Finns believe sexual harassment can occur by mistake, a view particularly prevalent among young people.

    Although women are the primary targets of sexual abuse, the percentage of Finnish men reporting harassment to the police has risen to 7 percent in 2017, Yle reported.

    READ MORE: Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals

    Related:

    #Men Too! Both Genders 'Equally Prone' to Sexual Harassment
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    Blackjack and #Metoo: Swedish Prostitutes, Addicts Rebel Against Sex Abuse
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, armed forces, defense, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Beautiful Sportswomen Who Wowed Us in 2017
    Droning On
    Droning On
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok