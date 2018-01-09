WATCH: Huge Fire Engulfs London Paint Factory

At least 15 fire trucks and more than 90 firefighters descended onto a paint factory in northern London after a massive fire broke out on the premises Monday night.

According to local media reports, the factory fire is located in London's Brent Cross area, specifically at the Staples Junction.

— Darren Oatway (@DarrenOatway) January 8, 2018

The London Fire Brigade (LFB), which has received an estimated 45 calls on the incident, has issued a warning for locals to stay away from the vicinity, as plumes of smoke rise and the fire continues to roar.​

— London 999 Feed (@999London) January 8, 2018

​Witnesses on the scene have described the blaze as seeing a "fire in the sky," the Mirror reported.

— Bowtique London (@bowtiquelondon) January 8, 2018​

— The Pileus (@thepileus) January 8, 2018

​"This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London," a spokesperson for the LFB said in a statement. "We'd ask people to avoid the area if possible and local residents to keep their doors and windows shut."

The spokesperson later added that there are "no reports of anyone involved at this stage."

— MPS Barnet (@MPSBarnet) January 8, 2018

​​As the fire is still ongoing, the cause is not yet known.