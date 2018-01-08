Register
08 January 2018
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London, March 14, 2017

    Boris Johnson Remains UK Foreign Secretary as PM May Reshuffles Cabinet

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first new UK Cabinet appointments have become known, as Prime Minister Theresa May embarks upon a reshuffle which is believed to be the most significant since she took office in 2016.

    Boris Johnson Retains His Post

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, as anticipated, has retained his position amid the ongoing Cabinet reshuffle, the UK Prime Minister’s Office said Monday.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson holds earphones during a news conference following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia December 22, 2017
    Spasibo Bolshoi, Boris! The Seven Best Bites From BoJo's Visit to Russia
    Earlier in the day, it has been announced that Amber Rudd, Philip Hammond and David Davis had also kept their positions in the Cabinet as the Home Secretary, the Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union respectively. It is expected that the Defense Secretary and Secretary of State for International Trade will also retain their positions.

    David Lidington Appointed as Minister for UK Cabinet Office

    On Monday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Justice Secretary David Lidington as minister for the Cabinet Office and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, May's office said.

    Lidington was appointed to serve as the UK Justice Secretary in the wake of parliamentary elections held on June 8, 2017.

    The Independent newspaper reported, citing May's office, that he would also chair several Brexit committees. These were previously overseen by Damian Green, who resigned in December 2017 over a scandal involving pornographic images found on his parliamentary computer.

    Brandon Lewis Becomes New Chair of UK Conservative Party

    Brandon Lewis became a new chair of the UK Conservative Party and a minister without portfolio, UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said on Monday.

    US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May sit at the start of the retreat meeting on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, northern Germany, on Friday July 7, 2017.
    Theresa May Opens Up on Donald Trump's Mental Health and Priorities
    Lewis will replace Patrick McLoughlin, who chaired the Conservative Party since July 14, 2016. McLoughlin announced his decision to leave the office earlier in the day and thanked May for the opportunity to work as the party’s head.

    Earlier in the day, the Conservative Party said that McLoughlin would be replaced by Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling. However, the tweet with this information was later deleted.

