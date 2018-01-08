UK Royal Navy Frigate Reportedly Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A UK Type 23 frigate HMS Westminster has been sent to intercept several Russian vessels in the English Channel, local media reported on Monday.

The situation was assessed by the Royal Navy as routine, the Telegraph media outlet reported citing naval sources.

READ MORE: UK Navy Refutes Allegations of Poor Defense Due to Lack of Deployed Warships

The number of encounters between the militaries of Britain and Russia has increased recently as Russian vessels pass by the UK on their way from the northern fleet's bases in Severomorsk to Syria's Tarus naval base.

© AP Photo/ Matt Dunham Will The UK Finally Abandon Its 'Destructive' Syria Policy?

On December 26, UK Royal Navy's frigate HMS St Albans escorted the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov when it was in the North Sea close to the UK territorial waters.

On the Christmas Eve, the HMS Tyne patrol vessel was called to escort another Russian vessel.

The UK Defense Ministry said also said in November that the Royal Air Force jets had escorted three aircraft claimed to be Russian military transport planes over the Baltic republics but did not disclose the date of the inciden