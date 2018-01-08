UK Royal Navy Frigate Reportedly Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

The situation was assessed by the Royal Navy as routine, the Telegraph media outlet reported citing naval sources.
The number of encounters between the militaries of Britain and Russia has increased recently as Russian vessels pass by the UK on their way from the northern fleet's bases in Severomorsk to Syria's Tarus naval base.
On the Christmas Eve, the HMS Tyne patrol vessel was called to escort another Russian vessel.
The UK Defense Ministry said also said in November that the Royal Air Force jets had escorted three aircraft claimed to be Russian military transport planes over the Baltic republics but did not disclose the date of the inciden
