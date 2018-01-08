Borussia Dortmund Bus Bomb Suspect Admits Crime, Rejects Bodily Harm Charges

A young man accused of conducting bomb attacks on a bus belonging to one of Germany's top football teams, the German football team Borussia Dortmund, faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

28-year-old Sergei V. has confessed to detonating three roadside bombs last year to target a bus which belonged to the famous German football team Borussia Dortmund, according to Deutsche Welle.

Expressing deep regrets regarding his behavior, the man said that he had "especially designed the explosives so that no harm to people was to be expected."

Prosecutors say that Sergei V. allegedly planned to increase his profits by speculating on falling Borussia shares after the attack, receiving 3.9 million euros (4.1 million dollars).

The man faces charges of attempted murder, bodily harm and setting off an explosion. If convicted, he would spend the rest of his life behind bars.