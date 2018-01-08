Register
09:10 GMT +308 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt)

    German Parliament's Vice President Proposes to Limit Chancellor's Term of Office

    © AP Photo/ Axel Schmidt
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    The vice president of the German parliament proposed to reduce the country's chancellor's term of office expressing hope that Angela Merkel would find the right moment for her departure from office during the current term.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Thomas Oppermann, the vice president of the German parliament, proposed to reduce the country's chancellor's term of office to eight or 10 consecutive years, local media reported on Monday.

    "I am in favor of limiting the chancellor's term of office to eight or 10 years… [After 10 years in office] you can hardly find new momentum or react to it in accordance with the democratic principles," Opperman was quoted as saying by the Welt newspaper.

    German chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a statement in Berlin, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. German Chancellor Angela Merkel embarked Sunday on talks with the center-left Social Democrats on forming a new government, with leaders stressing the need for speed as they attempt to break an impasse more than three months after the country's election.
    © AP Photo/ Joerg Carstensen
    SPD General Secretary Describes Coalition Talks With Merkel's CDU/CSU
    At the same time, Opperman added that the chancellor's mandate might be extended from four to five years.

    "I wish [German Chancellor] Angela Merkel with all my heart to find the right moment for her departure from office during this term of office," Opperman added.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been in office for 12 years already. She was first elected to the post on November 22, 2005, which made her the first woman to take up the post of the federal chancellor in the country's history. Merkel was then re-elected in 2009 and 2013.

    A recent poll revealed that forty percent of the Germans would like Angela Merkel to remain chancellor if a new election takes place, while one percent more people feel that she should step down in case of a repeat vote.

    Related:

    'Colossus of Prora': Hitler's Dream Comes True During Merkel's Era
    Macron, Merkel Call for Prisoner Exchange Agreements' Implementation in Donbass
    Brexit Scenario: German Chancellor Merkel Warns of 'the Most Difficult Phase'
    Crunch Time for Merkel? Grand Coalition Talks Slated for Next Week
    Germany's SPD Votes to Officially Enter Coalition Talks With Merkel's Party
    Tags:
    chancellor, Thomas Oppermann, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Merry Orthodox Christmas Celebrations in Russia
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Bad Bill? Say It Ain’t So!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok