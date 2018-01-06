German CDU/CSU Alliance Suggests Deporting Foreigners for Anti-Semitic Views

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Angela Merkel's bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union wants to introduce draft legislation at a session of the Bundestag that allows for the deportation of foreigners who have anti-Semitic views and do not recognize the existence of Israel as a state, local media reported Saturday, citing the document.

"The ones who are against the Jews living in Germany or put in question the existence of Israel cannot have a place in our country," the draft read.

The German lawmakers would reportedly like the government to consider whether prosecution for the public burning of Israeli flag or anti-Semitic motto could be initiated as well.

According to the newspaper, the proposal will be introduced shortly before the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27.

The initiative comes amid renewed tensions between Palestinians and Israelis triggered by the decision of US President Donald Trump to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The city has been contested by both sides since the Six-Day War in 1967, as a result of which Israel gained control over the holy site of the three religions. The move also provoked protests in Muslim countries across the Middle East and Muslim communities worldwide.