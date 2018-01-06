Shock in Hannover: Albanian Man Repeatedly Rapes Young Woman in Broad Daylight

A blood-chilling crime has hit the headlines of German media - not only due to its degree of violence, but because it reportedly happened in a public place.

A 24-year-old Albanian man knocked on the door of a young woman's apartment in the German city of Hannover on Thursday morning. After she opened the door and took a few steps into the street, he dragged her to the basement stairs of a block of flats and sexually assaulted her there, Sputnik Deutschland reports, citing local media.

In tears and panic, the woman managed to break free and ran away from the assailant. He then chased her, apparently unimpeded.

"We assume there must have been witnesses," a police spokesman commented, according to Bild.de.

However, the torture did not end at that point. The abuser caught up with the victim and again sexually abused her, this time on school grounds. Only then did two people call the police, who arrested the perpetrator.

The woman is said to know the man who assaulted her. Her age has not been not disclosed for security reasons.

