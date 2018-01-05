Register
15:31 GMT +305 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili gestures during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen in the presidential palace in Tbilisi on June 27, 2013

    Tbilisi Court Sentences Georgian Ex-President Saakashvili to 3 Years in Absentia

    © AFP 2017/ SHAKH AIVAZOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    140

    MOSCOW(Sputnik) - A court in Tbilisi on Friday sentenced former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in absentia to three years in prison for abusing his power, within the framework of a murder case.

    "The city court of Tbilisi has brought in the verdict of guilty in the case on abuse of power as for Mikheil Saakashvili and set four years in custody as a punishment measure that have been reduced by one quarter within the framework of the amnesty law and finally the [punishment measure] will stand at three years in custody," the statement published on the court's website said.

    The court added that Saakashvili had pardoned high-ranking officials involved in the Girgvliani murder as a result relieving them of responsibility that violated the rights of the bank official's family and the state's interests.

    READ MORE: Saakashvili Calls on Poroshenko to Voluntarily Resign

    Commenting on the court's decision, Mikheil Saakashvili said that the decision of the court was "illegal" and violated the international law.

    "The 'decision' by a Georgian court… regarding me is completely illegal and contradicts all the relevant international and national legal norms as well as common sense. To judge a president for using his right to pardon, which I applied to 133 former military service personnel and which is not limited in any way, testifies to the completely political character of this process," Saakashvili said on his Facebook account.

    In 2014, Georgian prosecution pressed criminal charges against Saakashvili in absentia, accusing the former leader of the republic of involvement in a number of criminal cases, including in the 2006 murder of Sandro Girgvliani, who worked in the United Georgian Bank.

    Saakashvili left Georgia in 2013, after Giorgi Margvelashvili became the country's president and eventually went to Ukraine, where he served as the governor of the Odessa Region. Currently, Saakashvili is involved in organizing anti-government protests in Ukraine.

    Related:

    Master Diplomat: Saakashvili Tells BBC Journalist to 'Get Lost' (VIDEO)
    Tie-Eating, Epic Rap Battles & Rooftop Shenanigans: Saakashvili's Greatest Hits
    Mikheil Saakashvili Faces Deportation from Ukraine in Coming Weeks – Reports
    Tags:
    Mikheil Saakashvili, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Decorations, Costumes, Baby Outfits': Yellow Dog Praised Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok