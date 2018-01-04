Football Star Podolski to Open Doner Kebab Shop in Western Germany

A former World Cup champion Lucas Podolski braves a new gastronomic adventure. It's not his first steps as a restaurateur, though, as he already owns an ice cream shop.

Lukas Podolski, a world famous football player from Germany, will soon open a doner kebab shop in his home city of Cologne, Nordbayern.de reported.

The eatery called "Mangal Doner" which will mostly sell take-away kebabs, is expected to become very popular among Podolski's fans, as they will be able to talk to the 32-year-old football player personally, according to Podolski's spokesman Sebastian Lange.

Podolski will run the fast food outlet jointly with two other co-partners.

Insolite!

Lucas Podolski va devenir propriétaire d'un kebab à Cologne en Allemagne!

L'inauguration est prévue samedi 🍖 pic.twitter.com/KlUbm4LKEB — Football_live 🇫🇷 (@football_liveFR) 4 января 2018 г.

This is not the first gastronomic business opened by Germany's football star. On June 24, 2017, the footballer opened his own ice cream shop in Cologne.

Podolski currently plays as a forward for Vissel Kobe, a professional Japanese football club. He is viewed as one of the best German players of his generation.