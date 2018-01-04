German Zoo Feeds Elephants With "Homeless" Christmas Trees

The unlucky pine trees that didn't make it to someone's home on Christmas still proved useful in a quite unexpected way.

Around 150 unsold Christmas trees are currently being used as a food for various animals in a Stuttgart zoo.

"These are the trees that we are aware of: there had no candle and no tinsel hung on them," the spokesperson of Stuttgart's Wilhelma Zoological Botanical Garden said, cited by Die Welt newspaper.

For instance, the trees come as a nice dinner for the elephants.

"This is not a big treat, but they eat it anyway," the spokesperson said. "Other animals like big cats find the smell exciting."

Some trees are also used as decoration, for instance in bird aviaries, the zoo's representative said.

Others zoos and botanical gardens across Germany often follow a similar annual tradition.