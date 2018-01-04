Second Strike in Row Hits Finnish Finance Sector Over Weekend

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - A second two-day bank strike kicked off in Finland on Thursday as the local financial trade union, Pro, struggles to agree terms of working on the weekend.

This time industrial action will close all banks, slow down client support via phone and suspend online banking troubleshooting.

Trade Union Pro issued strike warnings after an impasse in talks on a new collective finance industry deal with the employers’ associations that expired in November.

It says there is no consensus on any of key issues, such as the proposal by employers to expand their right to make staffers work from Monday to Sunday, while reducing overtime compensation.

Finance sector workers will go on another two-day strike tomorrow and Friday in Finland after negotiations with employers failed on Wednesday.https://t.co/J6g9FpCbCM — b9AcE (@b9AcE) 3 января 2018 г.

The trade union, representing some 20,000 financial sector employees, scheduled two-day strike actions last year for December 28-29 and for this January 4-5.