Register
01:33 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Ukrainian nationalist protesters and military veterans take part in a blockade against ongoing trade with the Donbass self-proclaimed republics, on February 23, 2017, in Kryvyi Torets railway station, Donetsk region

    Germany Skeptical About US Plans to Provide Ukraine With Lethal Arms

    © AFP 2017/ Aleksey FILIPPOV
    Europe
    Get short URL
    240

    KIEV (Sputnik) - Germany views with skepticism the idea that arms supplies to Ukraine may promote peace settlement in Donbass, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Wednesday.

    "There are a lot of arms in this region [Donbas]… We in Germany are rather skeptical about the fact that arms supplies will help to resolve the conflict, but we are far enough from this conflict… Ukraine sees this in a different way, from the defense point of view," Gabriel said in Kiev as quoted by Unian news agency.

    In December 2017, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that Washington planned to give Ukraine military assistance to help protect its territorial integrity, in a move that is purely defensive and will not violate Minsk agreements. US media suggested, citing officials, that Washington planned to sell lethal arms, including anti-tank Javelin missiles, to Ukraine.

    US and Ukrainian soldiers stand guard during opening ceremony of the 'Fearless Guardian - 2015', Ukrainian-US Peacekeeping and Security command and staff training, in western Ukraine, in Lviv region, Monday, April 20, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    'Entirely Defensive in Nature': US Agrees to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine
    Moscow has repeatedly warned against supplies of lethal arms to Ukraine saying that this would result in escalation of the military conflict in Donbas. This stance has also been supported by a number of European officials.

    Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister said that "a UN mission could be a real chance" to uphold a ceasefire, "however, it would have to help preserve the territorial unity of Ukraine."

    "It must be an armed and strong UN peacekeeping mission deployed across the entire occupied territory. It should not only protect OSCE representative and stay only on the line of contact, otherwise it will be a new border," Gabriel said at a televised briefing in Kiev.

    Sigmar Gabriel assured that Germany, together with France and other partners in the UN Security Council will work to "deploy a real peacekeeping mission."

    Moreover, German Foreign Minister expressed hope on Wednesday that the United Nations would make a decision on peacekeepers in Donbas before the upcoming presidential election in Russia, scheduled for March 18.

    "I would like for the ensuring of a reliable ceasefire to not be dependent on the election in Russia and I hope that we will be able to adopt a realistic and befitting mandate for the UN mission before the election in Russia," Gabriel said, as quoted by the UNIAN news agency.

    This 18 November 2000 DOD filer shows Corporal Allen Dantes, a Manila, Philippines native and Private First Class Ric Johnson, Newark N.J. native, both from Javelin Platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/2, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), launching the first Javelin Missile ever to fired by deployed MEU during Exercise Slunj 2000 in Croatia
    © AFP 2017/ DOD
    Analyst: US Anti-Tank Missiles, Rifles in Ukraine Could Cause ‘Serious Escalation’
    According to the foreign minister, the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity was a necessary prerequisite.

    In early September 2017, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for the idea of sending UN peacekeepers to Donbas but insisted that the mission should be deployed solely to protect OSCE staff along the contact line separating self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk self-proclaimed republics and Ukrainian government-controlled territory. However, Kiev wants UN peacekeeping mission to be stationed across the entire conflict-ridden Donbas region, up to the Russian border.

    In November 2017, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said that Ukraine, the United States, Germany and France had developed a joint draft UN resolution on Donbass peacekeepers.

    The military conflict in Ukraine has been ongoing since 2014. The Ukrainian authorities launched a military campaign against self-proclaimed republics in the southeast after they refused to recognize the new government in Kiev, which had come to power in what they perceive to have been a coup.

    Related:

    Analyst: US Anti-Tank Weapons in Ukraine Could Cause ‘Serious Escalation’
    Ukraine-Russia Border Checkpoints Connected to Interpol, Europol Databases
    US Crossed Line By Announcing Decision to Provide Ukraine With Weapons - Moscow
    'Entirely Defensive in Nature': US Agrees to Provide Lethal Aid to Ukraine
    UNICEF: Landmines Put Thousands of Children at Risk in Eastern Ukraine
    Tags:
    conflict, crisis, peacekeepers, aid, weapons, Sigmar Gabriel, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok