Register
16:56 GMT +304 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken 22 July 1946 shows the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, which housed the British Headquarters, damaged after a bombing attack against the British government by members of Irgun, a Zionist terrorist group headed by Menachem Begin.

    Nt'l Archive Docs Show Post-War British Concerns With Zionist Terror in Europe

    © AFP 2017/ Intercontinental
    Europe
    Get short URL
    5100

    The newly declassified files center around the terrorist activities of two young militants who posted explosive letters to British officials in London and attempted to bomb the Colonial Office.

    Official police documents from the late 1940s released by the National Archives in Britain have shed light on the terrorist activities of the Zionist underground movement in Europe as well as the UK authorities' efforts to stamp the movement out as it sought to hold onto colonial territory in Palestine and elsewhere after the Second World War.

    Of particular concern to British police and intelligence were the actions of Betty Knout and Jacob Eliav, operatives of the Stern Gang, who were arrested for the posting of letter bombs to UK high officials in London. The two were arrested on the Belgian-French border. Ms. Knout was released from prison in Mons, Belgium after just six months. A newspaper article from the time recounts an extraordinary exchange of the reporter with 22-year-old Ms. Knout, who operated under the alias of "Elizabeth Lazarus," saying she was "sorry" that the letter bombs did not reach their targets which included the one-time Chief Secretary of the British Government in Palestine. 

    From 1939 until the British withdrawal from Mandate Palestine in 1948, armed Jewish organizations such as the Stern Gang, Haganah and Irgun Zvei Leumi waged a guerilla insurgency against British forces in the region, attacking British troops and attempting to disable infrastructure and assassinate key colonial officials. The aim of the Jewish militants was to force the British to abandon the territory and enable the establishment of a Jewish state.

    The British Government famously promised the Zionist Movement the establishment of a Jewish political entity in Palestine during World War I in what has come to be known as the "Balfour Declaration."

    Irgun, which along with the Stern Gang and Haganah became the Israeli army after 1948, was listed by MI5 and the British government at large to be a terrorist organization.

    ‘Terrorists v Moderates': Lessons from the MI5 Middle East Files
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Terrorists v Moderates': Lessons from the MI5 Middle East Files
    The insurgency's most spectacular success was the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem by Irgun on July 22 1946. The attack, which targeted the administrative headquarters of the British colonial authorities of Palestine killed 91 people and injured a further 46, making it among the most devastating terrorist attacks of the twentieth century.

    Despite Britain and France having conquered much of the Middle East together during World War I, by the end of the Second World War, Britain was convinced that the French, both in Europe and in the Middle East were sheltering, arming and otherwise assisting Jewish militant organizations attacking British forces. The release of Betty Knout and Jacob Eliav and the throwing of a party for them by the Stern Gang in Paris to which the media were invited seemed only to help confirm those suspicions.

    Related:

    'Terrorists v Moderates': Lessons from the MI5 Middle East Files
    'State-Sponsored Terrorism': Israel Shuts Down 8 Palestinian Media Outlets
    Shimon Peres: The Israeli Hawk of Peace
    Germany Didn't Pay for Israel's Nuclear Bomb – Shimon Peres
    Tags:
    Palestine, Terrorism, Zionist, World War II, Palestine, Israel, Paris, United Kingdom, Belgium, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Bannon Brawl
    Bannon Brawl
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok