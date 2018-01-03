Storm Eleanor Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in France - Reports

According to the Ouest-France outlet, a young man, 21, was killed by a fallen tree at a ski station in the department of Haute-Savoie in the southwest of France.
TEMPÊTE #ELEANOR: La digue de la station balnéaire de Wimereux, dans le Pas-de-Calais, n'a pas résisté à la force des vagues, elle a été en partie détruite. pic.twitter.com/t2OIiSDRFm— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 3 января 2018 г.
Four people, out of the 15 who suffered injuries in the storm, were seriously wounded.
Suite au passage de la tempête #Eleanor, les équipes @SNCFReseau, mobilisées depuis cette nuit, interviennent dans tous les départements concernés par les intempéries.⁰Info trafic sur les comptes et canaux d’information officiels #SNCF. pic.twitter.com/PFb6Wgpxiq— SNCF Réseau (@SNCFReseau) 3 января 2018 г.
According to the outlet, 110,000 households were without power as of 15:30 GMT, while EDF energy company counted as many as 225,000 clients affected by the storm at its worst.
Tempête #Eleanor: submersion marine en cours à Saint-Valery-en-Caux, dans la Seine-Maritime (Normandie).https://t.co/JFoJ0FaRhv pic.twitter.com/awf1cBcWZZ— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) 3 января 2018 г.
The Eiffel tower in Paris was closed to visitors for some time during the day, but re-opened in the afternoon.
