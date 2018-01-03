Storm Eleanor Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in France - Reports

The storm Eleanor left one person dead and 15 injured in France, with power cuts in 110,000 households, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Ouest-France outlet, a young man, 21, was killed by a fallen tree at a ski station in the department of Haute-Savoie in the southwest of France.

Four people, out of the 15 who suffered injuries in the storm, were seriously wounded.

According to the outlet, 110,000 households were without power as of 15:30 GMT, while EDF energy company counted as many as 225,000 clients affected by the storm at its worst.

The Eiffel tower in Paris was closed to visitors for some time during the day, but re-opened in the afternoon.