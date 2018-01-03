CSU's Stance on Refugees Could Make German Black Markets Thrive, Analyst Says

While some German politicians call to reduce social benefits for asylum seekers, a number of researchers argue that such plans are likely to be harmful as they might contribute to the rise of illegal and criminal activities in the country.

German analysts in the field of employment have criticized the tough stance taken by the Bavarian CSU party on the migration issue.

The party's plans to cut financial assistance for asylum seekers would be "harmful in terms of integration" and "constitutionally questionable," chief researcher on migration from the Nuremberg Institute for Employment Research (IAB), Herbert Brücker, told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

According to the expert, such measures would, among other things, make the black market workforce thrive.

"A reduction in financial aid would only force them [asylum seekers] to take up illegal work or engage in criminal activities," Brücker said.

The analyst also disagreed with the CSU's position that financial benefits are the main reason why refugees want to come to Germany.

"In terms of social benefits for migrants, Germany is somewhere in the middle among western industrialized countries," the analyst said. "Our surveys show that the protection of human rights, our good education system and good economic situation are more important factors for migrants [to come here]."

Earlier, the Bavarian sister party of Angela Merkel's governing CDU party demanded that asylum seekers receive less financial support, justifying this move by claiming that high social benefits provide false incentives for migrants.

In particular, the CSU proposed to extend the period during which asylum seekers receive only basic assistance from 15 to 36 months. The party also demanded a reduction in financial assistance for those refugees whose asylum applications were rejected.