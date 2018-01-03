Register
18:21 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook eye

    German Watchdog Warns Facebook of Sanctions Over User Data Exploitation

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    The social media giant may face punishment if it doesn't change its personal data policy.

    Germany's federal cartel office (FCO) criticized the way Facebook deals with user data, saying that the social media corporation abuses its dominant position on the market.

    "We criticize the way the company collects and exploits personal information as a potential abuse of market power. Users have to put up with the fact that data is collected from third-party sources, even though they know little or mostly nothing about it," FCO's President Andreas Mundt said in an interview with the Rheinische Post newspaper on Tuesday.

    The German watchdog has warned Facebook of sanctions if the latter doesn't change its way of dealing with users' personal data.

    "We can act effectively against a violation of that kind as far as it has an effect in the Federal Republic. We regularly conduct proceedings against foreign companies," Mundt said.

    Germany's antitrust watchdog has repeatedly accused the social network of misusing user data and retrieving their personal information from third-party websites in order to control and analyze their online behavior.

    READ MORE: German Watchdog Slams Facebook for 'Abusive' Data Collection Practices

    The social media titan is presumably making a fortune from advertising that is based on information retrieved from its users' social connections and posts, which often happens without their knowledge.

    "On the one side the social network offers an apparently free service, on the other it offers attractive advertising space, whose value is so high because Facebook controls vast amounts of personalized data," Mundt said. "But Facebook has to abide by the rules and laws."

    The inquiry into Facebook's personal data policy was launched in 2016 and is expected to be over by mid-2018. The investigation is being conducted in close contact with the German government's coordinator for data protection, as well as other relevant agencies and the European Commission.

    Related:

    Facebook Transparency Report: Government Requests for User Data Rocket in 2017
    US Needs to Probe Facebook, Google Abuse of Mega-Data for Profit - Analyst
    Tags:
    sanctions, exploitation, personal data, Facebook, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok