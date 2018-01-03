Register
17:17 GMT +303 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants gesture after arriving at the Austrian-German border in Achleiten

    New Research Associates Increased Crime in Germany With Migrant Surge

    © REUTERS/ Michaela Rehle
    Europe
    Get short URL
    460

    While German authorities are struggling to deal with the large number of migrants residing in the country, a recent study has revealed the negative consequences of the migration crisis on national security.

    New research suggests there is direct connection between the growing number of reported violent crimes in the German federal state of Lower Saxony and the heavy inflow of migrants to the region, according to Deutsche Welle.

    The study carried out by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences with the financial support of Germany's Ministry of Family Affairs, said that the police had registered a 10.4 percent surge in reported violent crimes in 2015 and 2016; 92.1 percent of these crimes were apparently committed by migrants.

    The researchers argued that the tendency may be partly explained by the fact that violent crimes committed by asylum seekers were twice as likely to be reported to law-enforcement services in contrast to those committed by German nationals.

    The study also came to the conclusion that men aged between 14 and 30 are more likely to commit violent crimes than those of other age groups.

    READ MORE: Number of Missing Refugees Reaches Record Levels in 2017 — Reports

    In addition, the authors drew a distinction between the migrants' countries of origin, arguing that men from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan were much less likely to be involved in violent crimes than those arriving from North Africa.

    The findings confirm previous reports that the number of violent crimes had surged during the migration crisis. At the same time, other studies have said there is no correlation between growing crime rates and migrants.

    Germany has been struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis, which escalated in 2015 with hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in EU member states.

    The influx of migrants to Germany was a result of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's open door policy towards migrants fleeing devastating wars and military conflicts in their home countries.

    Related:

    Germany Cites Denmark as Role Model in Dealing With Refugees
    Sweden's Cherished Refugee Project in Morocco Stalls as Germany Backtracks
    Tags:
    crimes, migration, refugee crisis, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Snow Maidens From Around the World
    Happy New Year!
    Happy New Year!
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok