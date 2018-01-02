Wie Bitte? Pilot Training of 'Easy-Language' Specialists Starts in Germany

Many foreigners, as well as the mentally challenged, often find it difficult to understand complicated German texts written by the local authorities, which is why a pilot initiative has been launched in order to make the most important official documents simple and understandable.

A unique training project for future "easy-language" specialists started in the German city of Augsburg on January 2.

Within the next four years, the initiative intends to train a total of 12 specialists who themselves have learning difficulties and are expected to work jointly with social workers to transform complicated texts into simple ones. This is in order to make them more understandable to mentally challenged individuals, persons with dementia or foreigners that have just recently arrived in the country.

"Twelve people with learning difficulties will take part in the first training course to become easy-language specialists; they will be the first in Germany to hold this qualification," the statement of the German Caritas association that is in charge of the project said.

READ MORE: Less Benefits, More Check-Ups: Germany's CSU Demands Tougher Stance on Refugees

The idea is that all publications and decisions by the authorities should be made accessible to the individuals who simply can't understand the content so that as many people as possible are able to participate in social life.

"Everyone should understand everything," the association's representatives believe, arguing that only in this way can one ensure the efficient integration of all people residing in the country.