Reopening of Welsh Gold Mine Could Reignite Gold Rush

The mine based in Bontddu once produced gold used to make wedding rings for the British Royal Family but closed in 1998 due to diminishing reserves.
Mineral firm, Alba Mineral Resources, has announced a 49 percent stake in the owners Gold Mines of Wales Limited after reviewing geological, geochemical and geophysical data from the region, concluding that the Clogau Gold Mine should be brought back into production.
Gold! From Wales (1933) Rare Pathe Film Of #Clogau Gold Mine #Dolgellau #welshgoldshop #WalesToday #Barmouth #Cymru https://t.co/pJ67Gvl4fS— KJThackwell (@RealWelshGold) December 13, 2017
'Underexplored'
The firm's recent review suggests new veins containing gold mineralization could be unearthed and intends to focus on bringing the Clogau Gold Mine back into production. The area is considered 'underexplored', according to the firm.
"The fact that Welsh gold attracts a significant premium over spot rates, the historic connections of Welsh gold with the heritage of the United Kingdom, the potential for finding more gold in the vastly under-explored exploration ground — all these are factors which together make a strong case for investment."
Ever wonder where Clogau Gold comes from? Miners at the Clogau Gold mine in Bontddu.https://t.co/yWKq1wUQgH pic.twitter.com/sR74xH4M47— People's Collection Wales (@pplscollection) September 14, 2016
Markle Sparkle
The British Royal Family has been using Welsh Gold to create their wedding rings since 1923 and speculation is rife that Prince Harry's future wife, US actor Meghan Markle is to wear a gold wedding ring, sparking a potential gold rush.
So with a Royal wedding coming up, any Welsh jewellers want to buy a pure #welshgold ring? pic.twitter.com/MU10IL3RjJ— Huw (@Softfun) November 30, 2017
Welsh Gold bullion is worth almost five times as much as the spot gold price.
#welshgold #GoldRush #goldpanning. 4 hours 15 bucket = less then 1/2g and a broken back! pic.twitter.com/jF7T8VFxSq— ian harrison (@ian21104) October 15, 2017
All comments
Show new comments (0)