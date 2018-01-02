France Vows to Take Drastic Action in Response to New Year's Attack on Police

An explicit video has emerged on social media capturing a female police officer being beaten on New Year's Eve after the law enforcement services got a call about a party in a Paris suburb.

France's government has declared tough measures to be taken against urban violence in the country.

"This violent society cannot continue in the years to come. It must be stopped," Interior Minister Gerard Collomb stated on Europe 1 radio on Tuesday, adding that the attacks against police "unacceptable".

These steps echo French President Emmanual Macron's stance on the issue.

"Those guilty of the cowardly and criminal lynching of police doing their duty on the night of December 31st will be found and punished," Macron stated on his Twitter.

Les coupables du lynchage lâche et criminel des policiers faisant leur devoir une nuit de 31 décembre seront retrouvés et punis. Force restera à la loi. Honneur à la police et soutien total à tous les agents bassement agressés. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 1 января 2018 г.

​The statements were made in the wake of New Year's Eve attacks on police officers throughout the country. Two police officers were beaten by a crowd of rampaging youths, who were refused entry to a warehouse party in the Paris suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne and started a fight outside.

ATTENTION! The video includes graphic content

The video, showing the moment the female police officer was beaten by the crowd, with young men hitting and punching her head and body, while others stand around filming and cheering, emerged on social media later on. Her colleague has also been badly injured, but that incident wasn't filmed.

Jean-Yves Oses, the local security chief, has commented on the issue saying that law enforcement had fired tear gas after a group of "particularly violent individuals laid into the police."

That wasn't the only violent act that took place during New Year's celebrations. A third officer was beaten in the Aulnay-sous-Bois suburb of Paris, during a security check of a stolen scooter. In addition, over a thousand cars have been burned across the country, following a ritual of young people living in blighted areas.