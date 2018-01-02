Thousands of Cars Torched in French New Year Revels

“As it happens every year, there were some disorders: 1,031 cars were burnt … The figure is lower than in 2012 and 2013 – 1,193 and 1,067 [respectively] but a bit higher than last year’s [figure] – 932,” the statement said on Monday.
Nouvel An: 1.031 voitures brûlées en 🇫🇷 pendant la nuit du réveillon. Ça va être difficile pour la racaille d'évoquer le besoin de se réchauffer. La Police et la météo étaient cléments. pic.twitter.com/mkJVbsE74G— Philumenae Virginis (@DiamantinaNoite) 1 января 2018 г.
A total of 510 people were detained on New Year’s night, which is also more than in 2016 when 454 people were detained.
Voitures brûlées à la Saint-Sylvestre: un bilan en hausse en Ile-de-France https://t.co/EfTdPnDDPI pic.twitter.com/FmWahViZnN— Les amis du blog Police & Réalités (@PoliceRealites) 1 января 2018 г.
The disorders also left eight police officers and three servicemen injured.
Security in France on New Year’s night was ensured by 140,000 police officers, gendarmes, servicemen and firefighters.
🇫🇷 250 voitures brûlées en région parisienne durant la nuit de la Saint-Sylvestre. https://t.co/FlXussOcdo pic.twitter.com/QBrgEh4RrS— Actu17 (@Actu17) 1 января 2018 г.
