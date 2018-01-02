Thousands of Cars Torched in French New Year Revels

PARIS (Sputnik) – Mass disorders erupted on New Year’s night in France leaving more than 1,000 cars burnt, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“As it happens every year, there were some disorders: 1,031 cars were burnt … The figure is lower than in 2012 and 2013 – 1,193 and 1,067 [respectively] but a bit higher than last year’s [figure] – 932,” the statement said on Monday.

Nouvel An: 1.031 voitures brûlées en 🇫🇷 pendant la nuit du réveillon. Ça va être difficile pour la racaille d'évoquer le besoin de se réchauffer. La Police et la météo étaient cléments. pic.twitter.com/mkJVbsE74G — Philumenae Virginis (@DiamantinaNoite) 1 января 2018 г.

A total of 510 people were detained on New Year’s night, which is also more than in 2016 when 454 people were detained.

Voitures brûlées à la Saint-Sylvestre: un bilan en hausse en Ile-de-France https://t.co/EfTdPnDDPI pic.twitter.com/FmWahViZnN — Les amis du blog Police & Réalités (@PoliceRealites) 1 января 2018 г.

​The disorders also left eight police officers and three servicemen injured.

Security in France on New Year’s night was ensured by 140,000 police officers, gendarmes, servicemen and firefighters.