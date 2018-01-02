Polish Prime Minister Confirms Commitment to Tighten Migration Policy

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland will continue its approach of not accepting migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, stressing that Warsaw has taken large number of migrants from Ukraine

"We maintain firmly the position that was formed by the [ruling] Law and Justice party before the elections [more than two years ago] that we will not be accepting migrants from the Middle East and North Africa in Poland," Morawiecki said as aired by the Polish television.

At the same time, the minister pointed out that Poland was actively participating in "reducing tensions" on the European Union's eastern borders.

"[We] have already taken several ten or maybe several hundred thousands refugees from Ukraine ," Morawiecki noted.

Poland has been among several other Eastern European countries, which have been opposing the EU mechanism of the relocation of migrants.

On December 7, 2017, the European Commission decided to refer Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic to the Court of Justice of the EU "for non-compliance with their legal obligations on relocation."